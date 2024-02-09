Man dies following injuries sustained in house fire in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Investigators say a man who was injured in a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware last month has died from his injuries.

The fire began at about 1 p.m. on January 24 at a two-story home on the 1700 block of West 14th Street.

Responding firefighters were met with heavy smoke.

Authorities said they found the victim on the first floor and rushed him to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man's dog was treated at the scene for burns to its ears.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.