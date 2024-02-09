  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man dies following injuries sustained in house fire in Wilmington, Delaware

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 9, 2024 6:03PM
Man dies following injuries sustained in Delaware house fire
Man dies following injuries sustained in Delaware house fire

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Investigators say a man who was injured in a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware last month has died from his injuries.

The fire began at about 1 p.m. on January 24 at a two-story home on the 1700 block of West 14th Street.

Responding firefighters were met with heavy smoke.

Authorities said they found the victim on the first floor and rushed him to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man's dog was treated at the scene for burns to its ears.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW