Man arrested for murder in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made for the murder of a man in Wilmington, Delaware back in September.Tyrell Reid, 30, was indicted by a grand jury for murder and related offenses.The victim, 29-year-old Tyaire Anderson, was shot on the afternoon of September 25.It happened around 12:57 p.m. on the 400 block of North Monroe Street.There was no word on a motive for the shooting.Reid is being held on $1.3 million bail.