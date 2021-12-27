murder

Man arrested for murder in Wilmington, Delaware

Tyrell Reid, 30, was indicted by a grand jury for murder and related offenses.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made for the murder of a man in Wilmington, Delaware back in September.

The victim, 29-year-old Tyaire Anderson, was shot on the afternoon of September 25.

It happened around 12:57 p.m. on the 400 block of North Monroe Street.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Reid is being held on $1.3 million bail.

