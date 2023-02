Triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware leaves 1 person dead

A triple shooting on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware has left a man dead.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A triple shooting on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware has left a man dead.

The gunfire erupted around 4:30 p.m. at 23rd and Pine streets.

Police say the victims were in a car when they were shot.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on a motive for this shooting.

No arrests have been made.