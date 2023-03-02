Unclaimed $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Newark, Delaware: Officials

According to lottery officials, a winning Powerball ticket worth $2,000,000 was sold in Newark, Delaware!

If you think this may be your ticket, be sure to check Saturday night's drawing.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Winner, winner!

According to lottery officials, a winning Powerball ticket worth $2,000,000 was sold in Newark, Delaware.

The winning ticket has not been claimed, however.

The Delaware Lottery said the unclaimed Powerball Power Play ticket was bought at the Wawa on Newark Capitol Trail. Officials are not sure when the ticket was originally bought.

So, if you think this may be your ticket, be sure to check Saturday night's drawing. You can find the winning lottery numbers here.