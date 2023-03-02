WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
powerball

Unclaimed $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Newark, Delaware: Officials

If you think this may be your ticket, be sure to check Saturday night's drawing.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, March 2, 2023 10:30PM
Unclaimed $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Newark: Officials
EMBED <>More Videos

According to lottery officials, a winning Powerball ticket worth $2,000,000 was sold in Newark, Delaware!

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Winner, winner!

According to lottery officials, a winning Powerball ticket worth $2,000,000 was sold in Newark, Delaware.

The winning ticket has not been claimed, however.

The Delaware Lottery said the unclaimed Powerball Power Play ticket was bought at the Wawa on Newark Capitol Trail. Officials are not sure when the ticket was originally bought.

So, if you think this may be your ticket, be sure to check Saturday night's drawing. You can find the winning lottery numbers here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW