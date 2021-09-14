powerball

Check your tickets! $2M Powerball ticket sold at Pottstown Wawa

The ticket matched the five white balls: 20-31-38-40-49.
By
$2M Powerball ticket sold at Pottstown Wawa

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you recently bought a Powerball ticket in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, you should really double-check your ticket.

A ticket worth $2-million was sold at the Wawa on West Schuylkill Road.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the ticket matched all five white balls drawn on Saturday, Sept .11, which were 20-31-38-40-49. It did not pick the red Powerball of 21.

The player chose the Power Play option, which brought the winnings from $1 million to $2 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Officials say the holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

The Wawa earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $432 million.

