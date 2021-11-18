How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last year, a moderate La Niña gave us a relatively mild start to the winter with very few snowstorms.Then the polar vortex got involved bringing us a very cold and snowy February.But what does this year look like?Meteorologists Cecily Tyan and Adam Joseph have been researching and now they can tell us:How much snow is expected? How cold will it get? And what factors may change everything?Plus, learn about Pacific Decadal Oscillation, stratospheric warming and why our region is considered a "battle zone."Watch the video in the player above for Cecily and Adam's 2021-2022 Winter Weather Outlook.