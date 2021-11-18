winter weather

How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?

How much snow is expected? How cold will it get? And what factors may change everything?
By and
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last year, a moderate La Niña gave us a relatively mild start to the winter with very few snowstorms.

Then the polar vortex got involved bringing us a very cold and snowy February.

But what does this year look like?

Meteorologists Cecily Tyan and Adam Joseph have been researching and now they can tell us:

How much snow is expected? How cold will it get? And what factors may change everything?

Plus, learn about Pacific Decadal Oscillation, stratospheric warming and why our region is considered a "battle zone."

Watch the video in the player above for Cecily and Adam's 2021-2022 Winter Weather Outlook.
