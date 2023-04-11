Villanova's women's basketball team will open its conference tournament this Saturday.

WNBA Draft: Villanova star Maddy Siegrist selected No. 3 overall

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova University's star forward Maddy Siegrist was selected third overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday evening.

Siegrist, who was selected by the Dallas Wings, led Villanova to a 30-7 overall record and a spot in the Sweet 16 this season.

Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever.

The Minnesota Lynx took Diamond Miller with the No. 2 pick

Siegrist became the second player in Villanova women's basketball history to be selected in the WNBA Draft.

In 2023, former Wildcat Trish Juhline was chosen 32nd overall.