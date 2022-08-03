Woman attacked by 2 masked men outside apartment complex in Lehigh County

Police say the woman had just parked her car when she was physically assaulted by two masked men.

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the two men who attacked a woman outside an apartment complex in Lehigh County.

It happened around 11:21 p.m. Saturday at the Valley Ridge Apartments in the 6700 block of Lower Macungie Road in Lower Macungie Twp.

Police say the 41-year-old victim had just parked her car when she was physically assaulted by two men wearing masks and dark clothing.

The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

There was no word on a motive for this attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (610) 395-1438.