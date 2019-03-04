U.S. & WORLD

Woman charged with murder of prominent Berks Co. jeweler in New Orleans

A 25 year old woman has been arrested for the murder of a prominent Berks County businessman last week in New Orleans.

Patrick Murphy was found dead on Thursday in a hotel room not far from the French Quarter.

The 62 year old was the owner of the Murphy Jewelers chain.

Megan Hall was booked on second degree murder charges on Sunday.

Investigators say she was seen on surveillance video entering the hotel with Murphy and leaving alone.

Hall has a record of prostitution arrests.

