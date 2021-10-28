Suspect wanted after woman assaulted during armed carjacking in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who opened fire into a vehicle and assaulted a woman during a carjacking early Thursday morning.It happened just before 6 a.m. on the 4900 block of Aramingo Avenue near Tacony Street.A 27-year-old woman told police that someone intentionally slammed into her vehicle while she was stopped in the southbound lane of Aramingo Avenue.Police say when she got out of the vehicle, the suspect pointed a gun at her and forced her back into a vehicle, which was also occupied by two adult family members.Police say the suspect discharged his weapon one time before hitting the woman with the gun after she allegedly tried to grab the steering wheel during the carjacking.The vehicle traveled about 250 yards with the victims inside before becoming disabled on the southbound entrance to I-95 at Bridge St.The suspect, identified by police as a 25 to 35-year-old man, was able to get away.Police say the victim was hospitalized and placed in stable condition.No other injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.