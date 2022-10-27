Woman fighting for her life after being shot in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot late Wednesday night in Wilmington, Delaware.
The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Harrison Street.
Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots.
Once they arrived on the scene they found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her torso.
She was rushed to Christiana Hospital where she was described as being in "very" critical condition.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
The name of the woman who was shot has not been released.