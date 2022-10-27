WATCH VIDEOS

Woman fighting for her life after being shot in Wilmington, Delaware

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Thursday, October 27, 2022 12:11PM
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot late Wednesday night in Wilmington, Delaware.

The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Harrison Street.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots.

Once they arrived on the scene they found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her torso.

She was rushed to Christiana Hospital where she was described as being in "very" critical condition.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The name of the woman who was shot has not been released.

