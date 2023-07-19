Police said a gunman firing two handguns at the same time targeted two women in a shooting in North Philadelphia.

Man firing 2 guns at the same time shoots 2 women in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a gunman firing two handguns at the same time targeted two women in a shooting in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect was caught on video firing at least 23 shots at the women.

The women, who are both 21, were taken to Temple Hospital and were listed in stable condition.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

