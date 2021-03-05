FYI Philly's celebration of Philadelphia women entrepreneurs

ENTER TO WIN: Portofino Tuna sweepstakes
Jezabel's Argentine Cafe evolving with its owner
Jezabel Careaga opened Jezabel's Argentine Cafe in 2010 bringing her Aregentinain cuisine to Fitler Square, with a focus on empanadas and other specialties.
She expanded into West Philadelphia and has now consolidated the business on 48th street.
Over the years she has grown from a cafe to now offering handcrafted furniture she designs and builds.
The restaurant has three spaces. The first is the cafe, focusing on takeout and delivery during the pandemic and featuring an array of baked goods and Argentine specialties.
She added an open kitchen where she teaches cooking classes and prepares the menu for the cafe along with her culinary team.
The third space is filled with home goods, hand-crafted furniture and local artisanal offerings. It doubles as a dining area and if you like the table, Jezabel will build you one.
Jezabel's Argentine Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
206-208 South 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Kampar Kitchen brings culturally diverse chefs together for new culinary platform
COVID-19 has devastated chefs and restaurants, causing hardship and closings throughout the area.
Chef Ange Branca had to close her James Beard-nominated restaurant Sate Kampar in May. Her new 'pivot venture' is considered unique -- even among her fellow chefs.
Kampar Kitchen is a way to have a rotating group of diverse chefs cook and sell the cuisines of their culture every week, offering them a new platform for their creations, and customers an opportunity to try some new foods.
Orders are cooked and picked up at a large kitchen space in The Bok Building.
A different chef is featured every day, and the cuisines are like a culinary tour around the world.
Ruth Nakaar makes West African specialties, John Paul has a unique take on Filipino food, Chris Paul cooks items from his homeland of Haiti, Joy Parham does soul food on Sundays, Jacob Trihn makes Vietnamese and Chinese dishes, Cote Tapia Marmugi offers vegetarian versions of dishes from her childhood in Chile, Melissa Fernando makes Sri Lankan food, and Ange does specialties from her native Malaysia.
Kampar Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
1901 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia PA 19148
610-416-0137
Hello Vietnam introduces delicious juices, teas and CBD drinks
Julie Dinh has recreated Hello Vietnam as a bistro in Northern Liberties.
Traditional Vietnamese dishes are still on the menu, but they have expanded their offerings with a juice bar stocked with various juices, teas and fresh dishes like acai bowls.
They also have partnered with Hip Hemp Cafe to carry a line of CBD-infused drinks. You will also be able to add CBD to the boba teas.
They offer a selection of Bahn Mi sandwiches, vegan dishes and items featuring fresh produce. Dinh is working on a Hello Vietnam bus that will launch this spring offering delivery around the Philadelphia area.
When she is not innovating new ideas, Dinh is saving cats in the neighborhood building shelters out of donated straw and Styrofoam coolers. She is renovating the building next to Hello Vietnam to create a space where rescued cats can live.
Hello Vietnam | Facebook | Instagram
722 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA -19123
How to make Pesto Alla Trapanese/Portofino Tuna sweepstakes
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine chef/owners Joe & Angela Cicala have partnered with Portofino Italian-style tuna to share delicious recipes with FYI Philly veiwers throughout the month of March.
The recipes are simple but delicious and will make you feel like a top chef.
This week, the Cicalas make Pesto Alla Trapanese, a pasta dish they promise will transport you to Sicily.
Along with the recipe, you can enter for a chance to win Portofino Italian-style tuna products and a $50 gift card to Cicala at the Divine Lorraine. ENTER TO WIN: Portofino Tuna sweepstakes
Pasta with Pesto Alla Trapanese (Trapani-style pesto) Serves 4
INGRDIENTS:
- cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 T white wine vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/3 cup blanched almonds
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 8 basil leaves
- 1 cup grated pecorino
- 1 tin of Portofino tuna, drained
- salt (to taste)
- 1 lbs of pasta (traditionally this is served with busiate, a type of Sicilian fusilli)
DIRECTIONS
+ In a food processor, add olive oil, vinegar, garlic, and almonds. Pulse until roughly chopped. Add the tomatoes and basil. Pulse until the tomatoes are pureed. Add the pecorino and season with salt to taste. Pulse again to incorporate.
+ Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta. Drain the pasta and toss with the pesto. Remove the tuna from the tin and crumble it into the pasta and toss once more to incorporate. Serve immediately.
Portofino Tuna Recipes | Facebook | Instagram
You can find Portofino in the canned tuna aisle at your Acme, ShopRite or Weis Markets. It's also available online at Amazon.
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | Instagram
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
267-886-9334
Avlos Greek Cuisine and 3rd Element Spa & Salon double down on sister power
We found two businesses in the area, each run by sets of sisters.
At Avlos Greek Cuisine, Nikoleta and Katerina Skartsila went with chef Nicole's dream to have her own restaurant featuring the Greek food they grew up with in a small village near Mount Vesuvius.
They opened just before the pandemic hit, so they had to close almost immediately. Now, back with dine-in and takeout options, the sisters say the community of Phoenixville never stopped supporting them.
In the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia, sisters Chyvonne Shackelford Bacon and Tomika Branch have owned 3rd Element Spa & Salon for 15 years.
They are full-service, offering everything from hairstyling, manicures and pedicures, to massages. They say they actually gained more clients during the pandemic, with people prioritizing self-care.
The sisters grew up not far from where the salon is, so they say it really is 'home', and they want customers to feel like they are family.
Avlos Greek Cuisine | Facebook | Instagram
258 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-455-4110
3rd Element Spa & Salon | Facebook | Instagram
7175 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138
215-276-2633
Meet two women making candles of all scents and flavors
Emily Prohorchuck hand-pours all-natural soy candles drawing inspiration from her daily life in Fishtown.
She's been making candles for 10 years as a side hobby for family and friends.
A few weeks into the COVID-19 lockdown, she decided to make her hobby official, launching Cumberland Street Candles, and introducing what has become one of her top-sellers, Stress Relief.
In the summer, she presses down flowers from her garden and makes oils. One of her unique conceptions is an upcycle custom-made 'beer can candle.'
Cumberland Street Candles | Instagram
You can find Emily vending at the International Bar April 25th from 12pm to 5pm
Amina Mack started Lucky 13 Candle Company as a way to give back and de-stress, but she also wanted her products to have a twist.
They're two-in-one massage candles, that leave no residue. Mack is a lawyer who learned how to make candles on YouTube.
She handcrafts her creations using all-natural ingredients and offers about six main scents. Peaceful Sleep includes lavender essential oil, Tranquility is lavender and peppermint, Positive Thoughts lavender, yang yling and a Touch of Paradise is eucalyptus.
Each month, she donates a portion of proceeds to a local non-profit organization.
As for the name, Lucky 13? Amina's birthday falls on the 13th and she believes the number 13 is actually a lucky number.
Get 25% off your order at Lucky 13 using code 6ABC at checkout. The offer is good from March 6-8.
Lucky Thirteen Candles | Instagram
Salvation of Sorrows providing haircuts for homeless
A daughter's promise to her dying father is being fulfilled through Salvation of Sorrows, a traveling bus offering free haircuts for the homeless.
Abby Anderson began Salvation of Sorrows in 2016 after her father passed away.
He had been living homeless in South Carolina, a veteran suffering from alcoholism.
Anderson brought him home to Philadelphia but five days later he died. She made a promise during that short time to give haircuts for the homeless and she is now living that promise.
Her husband Chris is the barber and they travel all around Philadelphia and beyond, offering a sense of dignity and charity to those less fortunate.
Salvation of Sorrows | Facebook | Instagram
74 seconds..To Judgment: Arden Theatre stages play inspired by Philando Castile's death
74 seconds...To judgment was originally produced for the physical stage but during the pandemic, the Arden Theatre produced a radio adaption.
"Hearing it is a completely different experience," says Director Amina Robinson. "We don't have the costumes to help tell the story. Literally, it's just what we're doing with our voices."
The story was inspired by Philando Castile, the Black motorist fatally shot by police during a 2016 traffic stop in Minnesota.
The play follows a jury of six, deadlocked for over a week, and examines the mindset of Black and white jurors examining the case.
74 Seconds...To Judgment: A Radio Play | Arden Theatre
Available March 15-28
FYI Philly Show Extras
The Famous 4th street cookie company has been making homemade cookies since 1978.
There are about 20 flavors to choose from including favorites like black and whites, chocolate chip and iced oatmeal. But there's a new cookie on the menu that's getting a lot of buzz-the ruby chocolate cherry cookie. Ruby cherry is white chocolate with a fruity flavor that makes it even more delicious.
You can buy the cookies at Famous 4th Street's bakery in East Falls and at the Reading Terminal Market or order online and have them shipped right to your door.
The Famous 4th St Cookies | Facebook
4177 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19129
215-625-9870
Reading Terminal Market
51 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107
Bridget Foy's has officially reopened its doors. The restaurant, at 2nd and South Streets since 1978, was gutted by fire three years ago.
Owner Bridget Foy opened an outdoor pop-up cafe earlier this year but is now serving dinner and brunch inside.
Bridget Foy's | Facebook | Instagram
200 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-922-1813
Looking to spice up your home workouts?
Noel Davis of Paris Fit Studios in Old City is offering a Gym in a Box. The compact box is packed with everything from weights to resistance bands, a jump rope, Swiss ball and fitness sliders.
Paris Fit Studios | Facebook | Instagram
221 Vine St Suite B, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
267-277-3613
