Old City salon celebrates National Diversity Day with makeovers, deals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thanks to a sanction from the United Nations, this Saturday, May 21, people all across the globe will celebrate 'World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.'

Here in Philadelphia, a salon in Old City is celebrating with a day of beauty, conversation and compassion.

Drea Richard, the owner of Andre Richard Salon, is hosting a big World Diversity Day Makeover Event Thursday, May 19.

It starts with the full glam treatment and ends with meaningful conversations.

"When I think of all hair, all skin, all people, I think of everybody and just how different we all can be, but how much the same we are too," says Drea Richard, the owner of Andre Richard Salon.

Bella Rabena from Yardley is a teen advocate for Down syndrome. She's getting a prom makeover on the heels of her "promposal," which went viral on TikTok.

"These are moments that are hers, that she can be proud of," says Bella's mom, Nicole. "To be included in this is very special to us."

First generation college graduate Wendy Lam just got her degree from Temple University and she's gearing up for interviews.

A local Covid-19 nurse will also be getting a makeover, along with an anti-gun violence advocate.

Sea Me Events is putting all of this together.

A portion of all proceeds will benefit LUCY Outreach, which serves low-income youth in Camden.

There's also a special deal for 6abc viewers.

Use the code "6abc" and get 20% off services at Andre Richard Salon for the entire month of May.
