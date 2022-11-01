Walnut Street Theater puts "Rocky" prop on the line in World Series wager

There are a lot of friendly wagers going on between Philadelphia and Houston, and even some well-known theaters in both cities have gotten in on the fun.

The Walnut Street Theatre says Houston's Alley Theatre has accepted its challenge!

The loser will display the other theatre's costumes in their lobby.

If the Phillies win, the championship belt from their current production "Rocky, The Musical" will head to Houston to be displayed in the lobby of Houston's Alley Theater.

As for what Houston is wagering? If the Astros win, the headdresses from the sea creatures in Edward Albee's "Seascape" will be displayed in the lobby of the Walnut Street Theatre.

If you want to see that championship belt from the Walnut's current production of "Rocky, The Musical" it's on stage now through Sunday, November 6.

In the spirit of the Phillies' World Series run, the Walnut has added performances and they're discounting most floor seats to just $20 for performances this week.