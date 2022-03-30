attempted robbery

Police: Armed robber shot, killed by customer inside store in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a would-be robber was shot and killed Wednesday in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Master Street.

Officials say a male suspect pulled a gun and tried to rob the store.

That's when a customer inside the store reportedly shot the suspect twice in the abdomen.

Police originally stated the owner of the store fired the shots at the would-be robber.

The customer is licensed to carry, according to officials.

The suspect was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say a second armed suspect managed to escape during this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

