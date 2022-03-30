Police: Armed robber shot, killed by customer inside store in North Philadelphia

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Master Street.
Officials say a male suspect pulled a gun and tried to rob the store.
That's when a customer inside the store reportedly shot the suspect twice in the abdomen.
Police originally stated the owner of the store fired the shots at the would-be robber.
The customer is licensed to carry, according to officials.
The suspect was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police, where he died from his injuries.
Officials say a second armed suspect managed to escape during this incident.
