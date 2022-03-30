Police: Armed robber shot, killed by customer inside store in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a would-be robber was shot and killed Wednesday in North Philadelphia.The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Master Street.Officials say a male suspect pulled a gun and tried to rob the store.That's when a customer inside the store reportedly shot the suspect twice in the abdomen.Police originally stated the owner of the store fired the shots at the would-be robber.The customer is licensed to carry, according to officials.The suspect was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police, where he died from his injuries.Officials say a second armed suspect managed to escape during this incident.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.