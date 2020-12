WRIGHTSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey school had an unusual intruder during the overnight hours last week.The principal of C.B. Lamb Elementary School in Wrightstown, Burlington County sent Action News video of a young deer trying to break into the school.The deer attempted the break-in on Thursday.Video shows the fawn repeatedly banging into the glass doors.The deer never got in and did not appear to be injured.