Students from Israel visit Philadelphia to share stories of living through war

"Writers Matter" has long-served Philly kids and recently invited students from Israel to voice their differing opinions on the Israel-Hamas war.

"Writers Matter" has long-served Philly kids and recently invited students from Israel to voice their differing opinions on the Israel-Hamas war.

"Writers Matter" has long-served Philly kids and recently invited students from Israel to voice their differing opinions on the Israel-Hamas war.

"Writers Matter" has long-served Philly kids and recently invited students from Israel to voice their differing opinions on the Israel-Hamas war.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Writers Matter" has long-served Philadelphia students with writing workshops where they can speak their minds and find their voices.

After the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Writers Matter branched out to provide virtual programming to students from Israel with different perspectives on the war.

This week, those students were invited to visit the United States and present their poetic writings to students from Philadelphia.

Watch the video above to get a glimpse of the room where all 'Writers Matter.'

To learn more about Writers Matter, visit their website.

RELATED: Two Ukrainian students become part of Stockton University family at no cost