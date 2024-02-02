'Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez' - Superstar couple takes us beyond the ring in new Hulu series

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez" is streaming now on Hulu and the wrestling stars are really letting us into their real life.

The brand new reality show follows married couple and WWE wrestlers Bianca Belair and Montez Ford as they prepare for WrestleMania, the biggest event on the pro-wrestling calendar.

Of course, this year's big event is happening right here in Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6th and 7th.

"We're used to the cameras being in our face, and playing these larger-than-life characters," Bianca says. "Now, all of a sudden, these cameras are in our living room and in our kitchen. We automatically want to go into character mode, but we really wanted the show to be raw and authentic. We want it to not be perfect, and just be real. We want to show everyone that we're regular people that go through the same things."

Montez says it was more fun that they expected!

"We wanted to show what happens in between us going out on Raw and SmackDown and what it's like being a married couple in the WWE and how we balance and manage those parallels," he said.

From making history in the ring and bringing diversity to the sport, to trying for a baby, Bianca and Montez say this look inside their lives is raw and real.

And yes, they can wait to get here for WrestleMania 40.

"We love Philadelphia," Montez says. "It's a great sports city with so much rich history. There's so much good food. It's going to be a good time."

Bianca and Montez will be here for four nights in April, for WrestleMania, Raw and SmackDown.

"Philly is always a great crowd," Bianca says. " Whenever we wrestle here, Philly is one of the best crowds to be in front of."

"Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez" is an eight-part series streaming now on Hulu.