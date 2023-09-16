WATCH LIVE

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases possible return for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

The Rock says there is "potential" for it to happen.

Saturday, September 16, 2023 3:31AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teased his possible return to wrestling, and it may happen in Philadelphia.

The match would be against his cousin, Roman Reigns.

In an interview on Friday with ESPN, The Rock said he is "open" to taking on Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The event takes place in South Philadelphia in April.

The Rock says there is "potential" for it to happen.

WWE fans will remember, that Philadelphia played host to The Rock's first WrestleMania main event, as he faced 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in 1999.

