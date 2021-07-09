WWE returns to Philly in September with Smackdown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WWE is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since March 2020.
Friday Night Smackdown will be live from the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on September 24.
Philadelphia was the last city to host a WWE pay-per-view live event prior to the pandemic shutdown. Elimination Chamber took place on March 8, 2020 at the Center.
A few days later, the company moved all of its broadcasts to its closed-door performance center in Orlando, Florida.
Since last summer, the sports entertainment company has been holding its weekly television show tapings in front of virtual crowds at various arenas and stadiums in what they call the "Thunderdome."
In April, WWE WrestleMania 37 took place in front of more than 51, 000 fans over two nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. However, all its following shows remained without a live audience.
WWE will kick off its return to touring with its first live event in front of fans in over a year, other than WrestleMania, on Friday, July 16 in Houston, Texas.
WWE announced additional live event dates, including the Philly event, on Friday.
Tickets for Smackdown go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.
