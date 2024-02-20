Tickets for WrestleMania's WWE World interactive fan experience in Philadelphia to go on sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wrestling fans will have the chance of a lifetime when WrestleMania comes to Philadelphia in April.

"WWE World" will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center April 4- 8.

The five-day interactive fan experience will feature immersive experiences, including roundtable discussions with WWE superstars, a gaming tournament, live podcast recordings and more.

Tickets go on sale Thursday and range between $30 and $300.

For more information, visit the WWE website.