Tickets for WrestleMania's WWE World interactive fan experience in Philadelphia to go on sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wrestling fans will have the chance of a lifetime when WrestleMania comes to Philadelphia in April.
"WWE World" will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center April 4- 8.
ALSO SEE: WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases possible return for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia
The five-day interactive fan experience will feature immersive experiences, including roundtable discussions with WWE superstars, a gaming tournament, live podcast recordings and more.
Tickets go on sale Thursday and range between $30 and $300.
For more information, visit the WWE website.