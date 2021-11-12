disney+ day

'X-Men: The Animated Series' revival is coming to Disney+

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney+ Day 2021: All the new movies, series announced

Get ready to have this theme song stuck in your head again. "X-Men: The Animated Series" is coming back.

"X-Men '97," a reboot of the beloved '90s children's show that followed the adventures of Marvel's favorite mutants, will debut new episodes on Disney+ in 2023.

The announcement came Friday during Disney's "Disney+ Day" celebration, which showed off a trove of content coming to the service - but X-Men stands out because it's one of Marvel's most popular brands.

The animated series was also the gateway to lifelong fandom for many aficionados, who later fell in love with the live-action Marvel films about Wolverine, Professor X, Magneto, Storm, and more.

SEE ALSO: Disney+ price drop brings $1.99 sale to new, returning streaming customers
EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion reports on Disney+ Day from Disney World.



The original series, which is available on Disney+, aired from 1992 to 1997. "X-Men '97" will explore "new stories in the iconic '90s timeline of the original series," Disney said. The company tweeted about the announcement saying "we've missed you, too" alongside an image of an animated Wolverine mournfully looking at a picture while lying in bed - an image that has become a popular internet meme.

While the X-Men have always been a part of Marvel, they are not yet a part of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's because the films - which starred Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence and other big stars - were made at 20th Century Fox, which then held the rights to the group.

The X-Men franchise has made more than $6 billion at the global box office over 13 films, according to Comscore.

SEE ALSO: Everything announced during Disney+ Day 2021

But now Disney owns Fox (or 20th Century Studios, as it's now called) - and therefore the X-Men. That's good news for Disney, as Marvel Studios will bring its fans with it. And adding the X-Men to Disney's already blockbuster ranks makes Marvel even mightier.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisney+ daymarveldisney+ streaming serviceotrc
RELATED
Disney+ Day 2021: All the new movies, series announced
Disney+ gets special discount at $1.99 in 6-day deal
DISNEY+ DAY
Alicia Vitarelli chats with the cast of 'Home Sweet Home Alone'
Disney+ Celebrates Disney+ Day Worldwide
1st look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' revealed for Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day 2021: All the new movies, series announced
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News