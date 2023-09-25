Jewish faithful across the area mark Yom Kippur

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Monday, Jewish people around the world marked Yom Kippur. It's thought of as the holiest holiday of the Jewish year.

Many gathered at synagogues across our area, some with added security. It was to ensure that people felt safe as they marked the holiday, which comes a week and a half after Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year. The 10 days in between have been a time of self-reflection and prayer all leading up to Yom Kippur.

"This idea of atoning and thinking about your life and trying to do better," said Jonathan Broder, the congregation president of Congregation Rodeph Shalom.

It's the reason a number of people came to Congregation Rodeph Shalom in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood throughout the day.

"For our two series this morning, we'll probably have somewhere between 1,500 and 1,700 people," said Broder.

They all attended to mark Yom Kippur, which translates to "day of atonement."

It's a holy and solemn day for people of the Jewish faith, many of whom engage in fasting for the holiday.

Yom Kippur started at sundown on Sunday. Rodeph Shalom was among the synagogues holding a service that night.

"For me personally it's an opportunity to stop and take stock and think about the past year," said Broder. "Our rabbi just gave a sermon to try to assume the best in people and not the worst."

It's something Broder tries to do even as Jewish people in our area and across the country face increasing threats. It's the reason for a police presence outside the synagogue and security inside.

"It's unfortunately the world we live in. Even last week there were a series of threats against synagogues here and in North Jersey," Broder said.

Still, congregation members stay dedicated to the meaning of Yom Kippur.

"It's a long day," said Broder. "For folks who observe the whole day, you start early in the morning, and we're here until sundown."

"It's a really intense day," Broder added. "But when it's over, you feel like you're ready to go for the next year."

Congregation Rodeph Shalom is also part of efforts to improve the lives of others in their community, including stopping gun violence. One of the rabbis led a study session on Monday as part of Yom Kippur.