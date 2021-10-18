pedestrian injured

Police ID teen killed in Delaware accident; 2nd teen remains hospitalized

The accident happened on Saturday night on Rt. 13 near Llangollen Boulevard in New Castle.
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- One teenager has died and another was seriously injured after being hit by a driver on Saturday night in Delaware.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Rt. 13 near Llangollen Boulevard in New Castle.

Police say a 60-year-old man was driving on Rt. 13 when he hit a 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old male in the intersection.

Police say the driver had a solid green light when the accident occurred.

According to police, the two teens, dressed in dark clothing, attempted to cross the street and walked into the path of the vehicle.

The 14-year-old, who has been identified as Yonairr Williams, was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

The 16-year-old victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Delaware State Police released this statement on the fatal crash:

"The two pedestrians were wearing dark-colored clothing and were not carrying any type of lighted device. They were also not crossing within a marked pedestrian crosswalk. The two pedestrians were crossing the roadway approximately 50 feet south of the marked pedestrian crosswalk located on the south end of the intersection. The intersection of US13 and Llangollen Boulevard is also equipped with pedestrian crossing signals. It was raining heavily at the time of the collision which further hampered the motorist's ability to see the two pedestrians."

