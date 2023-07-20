Survivor of deadly Fairmount apartment fire gets football scholarship offer at 14 years old

A Philadelphia family who survived one of the deadliest fires in the city's history has turned sorrow into success.

It was January 2022 when a fire ripped through a Fairmount rowhome killing 12 people, including eight children.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia family who survived one of the deadliest fires in the city's history has turned sorrow into success.

Zykee Scott, 14, who had stood out in both the classroom and football field throughout his middle school career, already has an offer for a scholarship to Penn State University.

READ | Fairmount neighbors shocked, heartbroken after duplex fire kills 12

Zykee is the oldest of four brothers. If you ask his mom, Tyhara, the greatest job is seeing her boys playing together at places like Lonnie Young Rec Center.

"Want the ball?" Zykee asked two of his younger brothers while playing catch there.

Watching them play, Tyhara can't help but think how hard she fought to save them.

"Basically, it was a whole bunch of screams. Loud noise, stomping. It woke me up," she recalled.

It was January 2022 when a fire ripped through a Fairmount rowhome killing 12 people, including eight children.

RELATED | What we know about the fire in Philadelphia's Fairmount section that killed 8 children, 4 adults

The Scott family lived in the first-floor apartment.

"It's just one day at a time. We stay close to each other and keep working on us," said Tyhara, who carried her children to safety.

Zykee says he feels lucky to be alive.

"I'm a good person, a hardworking person. I love my family and put my family first," he said.

With his family's support, the 14-year-old is grasping what he calls a second chance at life.

"I got a chance to do special things," he said.

He's made the honor roll through middle school and is turning heads on the football field, where he plays linebacker.

"If he's not at the gym with his dad, he's at training, he's at practice. It's non-stop with him," said Tyhara.

Next month, Zykee will start his freshman year at Imhotep Charter where he'll play football and focus on STEM education.

Fortunately, his future is already secure beyond these four years thanks to a call from a Penn State coach.

"It's amazing," said Tyhara.

Zykee got an offer for a scholarship to play football at the university after high school, but if you ask his mom, what makes her the most proud is the example he's setting for his family.

"My dreams for him, I just want him to be successful. Do what he loves," she said.