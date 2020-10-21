double shooting

2 teenagers shot, 1 fatally, in North Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One teen was killed and another was injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street.

Police said a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times at close range. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 17-year-old man, was shot twice in the arm. Police said he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said they found 20 shell casings at the scene.

Officials said both males lived in the same house, but they are not related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police.
