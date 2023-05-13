1-year-old girl killed in house fire in Cumru Township: Police

Upon arrival, police officers found the blaze had spread to three neighboring homes.

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 1-year-old girl died in a fire that took place at a home in Cumru Township on Saturday.

Officials say it happened just after 4:30 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residential fire along Philadelphia Avenue.

Police were told all residents were evacuated from the homes, except for a 1-year-old girl, who was believed to be trapped on the third floor of one of the residences.

Police, Tower Health EMS, and fire department personnel attempted to rescue the young girl. However, the fire, heavy smoke, and falling debris made access to the third floor impassable, according to officials.

Once the flames had been extinguished, fire investigators said they located the girl.

Officials say she was found dead in her crib on the third floor.

There is no word yet on the girl's identity or the condition of her family.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are still ongoing. At this time, preliminary investigations show the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.

Further information will be released once the investigation has been completed, officials say.