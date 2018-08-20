SHOOTING

14-year-old boy, man shot near Temple University

Teen critical in North Philadelphia double shooting. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 20, 2018.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 14-year-old boy is clinging to life after a double shooting near Temple University.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2100 block of North Park Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say more than 20 shots were fired by at least two shooters.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his lower torso. He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. Police say he was likely the intended target.

The 14-year-old boy was hit twice in the face and neck; he was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in extremely critical condition.

Police say a bike was found near the scene and the boy does not live in the neighborhood.

"He was bleeding heavily. He is undergoing surgery. Right now, we don't know whether or not the 14-year-old is going to survive the gunshot wound to his face and neck," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police did find several properties with private surveillance cameras in the area. Some of these cameras were facing the direction of the crime scene. They are knocking on doors to get that footage.

Police were not able to get a suspect description from witnesses.
