14-year-old girl stabbed inside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old girl is recovering from a stabbing in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.
It happened inside a home on the 4000 block of Cambridge Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
The teen was stabbed in the stomach.
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say the girl knew her attacker, but the motive remains under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
