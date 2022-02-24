stabbing

14-year-old girl stabbed inside Philadelphia home

Police say the girl knew her attacker, but the motive remains under investigation.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

14-year-old girl stabbed inside Philly home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old girl is recovering from a stabbing in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

It happened inside a home on the 4000 block of Cambridge Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The teen was stabbed in the stomach.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the girl knew her attacker, but the motive remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiateenagerstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Arrest made in deadly stabbing in Lincoln University dorm
1 Lincoln University student killed, 2 injured in dorm stabbing
Passerby finds homeless man stabbed to death in North Philly
Sources: Man found dead outside Wawa was stabbed before entering store
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
6-year-old Philly boy last seen with his dad missing: Police
Deadly crash outside Harrah's Philadelphia Casion in Chester
2 men shot and killed in car in Strawberry Mansion
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
Police investigate robbery at Center City hotel
Arrest made in deadly stabbing in Lincoln University dorm
Show More
17 Philly-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards
Bald eagle found in Philly dies from injuries to wings, sternum
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
Motorcyclist killed in Del. collision, bike split in half
City Council revokes NJ strip club's license after man's death
More TOP STORIES News