16-year-old boy shot, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 19th district are investigating a shooting that left one teen injured in West Philadelphia.The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the 300 block of North 55th Street.Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot, once in the stomach.The teen, whose identity remains unknown, was transported by police to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital listed in critical condition.No weapons have been recovered, officials say.There is no word on any arrest at this time.