17-year-old found shot, wounded on Drexel University campus: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot and wounded on Drexel University's campus Friday night.

The incident happened near 35th Street and Lancaster Avenue just before 6 p.m. in the city's Powelton Village neighborhood.

Officials say the victim was shot four times in the left arm. Police transported him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are now at the scene determining where the gunshots occurred.

An alert was sent out to the Drexel community shortly after 6 p.m. The alert is titled as a vehicle theft.

It stated that police were on the scene and had recovered a stolen vehicle and handgun. Multiple offenders were believed to have fled the area.

The alert claims two suspects allegedly fled east on Lancaster Avenue, and three others fled north on 35th Street.

Officials are still investigating the incident, and anyone in the Drexel area is asked to avoid the scene.

For more information, Drexel community members are urged to check drexel.edu/alert.