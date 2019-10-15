shooting

2 dead, including 6-year-old, in quadruple shooting in Tacony section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed and two others were sent to an area hospital after a quadruple shooting in the Tacony section of Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Hegerman Street at about 10 p.m.



According to police, a 6-year-old child and a man died in the shooting. An infant and a woman were rushed to area hospitals.

There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

