2 feared dead in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters continued early Friday morning to spray down any pockets of fire they came across after an explosion rocked a South Philadelphia neighborhood and left two people presumed dead.

Officials said there is a possibility other people may have been walking by when the explosion occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of South 8th Street near Reed Street and may also be trapped in the debris.

Authorities said responded to the scene after they received multiple calls about a house explosion and the smell of "possible gas."



Viewer video: South Philadelphia explosion, fire leaves two people trapped. Video by Mike Seccia.



Mike Seccia, who owns the nearby Cosmi's Deli, said the explosion was "the loudest bang he's ever heard."

He gave his customer a fire extinguisher and they headed to the scene.

"The small fire then became one of the worst spectacles I have ever seen," Seccia said.

Seccia said they saw a man caught in the rubble, but they couldn't get to him.

Brian Contrsciane was among the neighbors who tried to help.

"There was a guy in there. It looked like he was in bed and he was basically wrapped up inside the mattress. Because so much rubble had fallen, we couldn't get leverage to pull him out. Like a minute later, the whole house collapsed. The guy's still in there," Contrsciane said.

Firefighters were there within minutes. They rushed through the flames, passing arcing wires, trying to reach the victims, but couldn't make it to them either.

"I talked to them. They wish they could have made that rescue. The reality is that was an incredibly dangerous situation and sometimes we do everything we can and it's just not enough," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Theil says two people are feared dead after a house explosion on December 19, 2019.



Three rowhomes fully collapsed due to the explosion and two more were seriously compromised.

A second-alarm was struck bringing more than 100 Philadelphia firefighters to the scene.

Dozens were evacuated from nearby homes. Crews turned off power and gas in the neighborhood.

The explosion comprised the road and now there is concern of a sinkhole forming.

On Friday morning there was still a lot of debris and structural instability, a too dangerous scenario for firefighters to go in and extricate the two people believed to be trapped.



The source of the explosion remains under investigation, but officials are pointing to a possible gas leak as a cause.

After firefighters are certain all the flames have been extinguished, they will start going through the rubble and searching for those still unaccounted for.
