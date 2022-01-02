Bucks County sisters decorate lawns for a good cause

It was something she and her sister learned from her mom, who has been involved in charitable work since she was young.
During the summer of 2020, Grace and her sister, Rylee, were stuck at home. Summer camp was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, they needed something to do.
"We were super antsy in quarantine and we wanted to give back," said 15-year-old Rylee. "So we started our own lawn sign business."
With help from their family, the Deckers purchased all the materials needed to spruce up a front yard to celebrate birthdays, graduations, and more. Community members stepped up to promote, share, and purchase the sisters' services. And despite working hard like any business owners would, the Deckers decided they didn't need to profit from the acts of kindness.
"Over 2020, we did monthly donations and then, 2021, we did the Eight Days of Giving," said Rylee. "We donated overall $6,000."
As restrictions loosened and businesses opened up, the lawn-decorating business began to wind down. Even still, the sisters sprinkled joy around the community throughout 2021 and saved the earnings for the holiday season.
For their Eight Days of Giving campaign, 2 Yard Ninjas donated their proceeds to Safe Harbor of Chester County, Bucks for Kids, CB Cares, Bringing Hope Home, Between Friends Outreach, Friends of the Delaware Canal, and Habitat for Humanity.
On the final day of their campaign, the sisters supported Bucks County Housing Group (BCHG), which is an organization very dear to the whole family.
"We help people who are homeless as well as people who are food insecure," said Erin Jensen, mother of the 2 Yard Ninjas and the President of the Board at BCHG. "The funding that they've been able to provide not only helped the food pantries, but also to give people a really special Christmas."
Jensen is proud of her daughters and hopes they continue seeking out charitable endeavors as they grow up.
"They work so hard at school and keeping up with their social lives, but I absolutely hope they can maintain this and maybe even evolve into doing something else, like doing their own charity," said Jensen.
The sisters already have their sights set on that goal.
"I think that we've grown closer as siblings with our business," said Grace. "In the future. we're looking to become a charity and see where that takes us."
To learn more about the 2 Yard Ninjas or Bucks County Housing Group, visit their websites.
RELATED: 16-year-old student athlete starts small business