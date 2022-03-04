Philadelphia auto show

Philadelphia Auto Show features indoor test track, up close look at Eagles' rides

There are more than 500,000 square feet of displays across the convention center floor.
By
Auto Show features indoor test track, up close look at Eagles' rides

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 120th Philadelphia Auto Show begins on Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

"It's such a great feeling to be here, be back in this building, be back with all the people. Be back in the city," exclaimed show chair Maria Pacifico.

There are more than 500,000 square feet of displays across the convention center floor. The e-track is a brand new addition, the show's the first-ever multi-brand electric vehicle indoor test track.

"Let's put our seatbelts on. The best thing about this is that it goes 0-60 in 4.5 seconds," said Jeff Jablansky from Kia, before taking reporter Katherine Scott for a spin in Kia's first dedicated electric vehicle: the 2022 EV6.



Guests can jump in the passenger seat and get closer look at what the EV6 has to offer.

"They will be able to experience the ferocious acceleration of the EV6 GT-line: 0-60 in about 4.5 seconds!" said Jablansky. "They'll also be able to experience how quiet the car is, how sophisticated it is."

There are some sweet rides in "Custom Alley," including an electric blue 2021 Polaris Slingshot that belongs to former Eagle Vinny Curry or a 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan owned by Fletcher Cox.

Across the show, there is plenty to oooh and ahh over, but it's also an opportunity for prospective buyers to get an in-person look. After all, with the chip shortage, inventories are low these days at dealerships.

WATCH: 6abc's Auto Experience navigates the industry's trending topics
6abc Auto Experience Philadelphia



"It's great to go online and do all your research, but purchasing a vehicle is so visceral. You want to see it. You want to touch it. You want to feel it make sure it fits for you," said Pacifico.

Tickets will be sold electronically this year. There is a limited amount of self-serve kiosks on site. Guests are encouraged to buy from the website ahead of time.

Classic, luxury, and exotic cars are all cleaned, polished, and ready to ride at the 2022 Philadelphia Auto Show.

