2023 CMA Awards: Presenters include Martina McBride, Jordan Davis, Hailey Whitters, Paula Abdul

Presenters for the 2023 CMA Awards were announced Monday and they include multiplatinum entertainers, a first-time nominee, and an Oscar-nominated actress.
This year's presenters are:
- Singer/songwriter, dancer, renowned choreographer and TV personality Paula Abdul
- Country Music Hall of Fame member and entertainment titan Bill Anderson
- GRAMMY-nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze
- Tony Award-nominated actor currently starring in the hit Broadway musical "Shucked," Kevin Cahoon
- Reigning CMA Song of the Year winner and three-time nominee this year Jordan Davis
- Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, singer, author and producer Cynthia Erivo.
- Multiplatinum CMA Awards winner and Grand Ole Opry member Sara Evans
- Diamond-selling artist and four-time CMA Awards winner Brian Kelley
- Three-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year Lady A
- Four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year winner and 30-time CMA Awards nominee Martina McBride
- Two-time CMA Awards nominee Parker McCollum
- Country Music hitmaker, author and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan
- Diamond-certified superstar and this year's CMA Foundation Humanitarian of the Year recipient Darius Rucker
- 2023 World Series MVP Corey Seager
- "The Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner
- Two-time Entertainer of the Year and 12-time CMA Awards winner Keith Urban
- First-time CMA Awards nominee Hailey Whitters
- Multiplatinum entertainer and Grand Ole Opry member Chris Young
The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards will feature unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes from some of the biggest names in music.
Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jelly Roll and more.
Watch the On the Red Carpet preshow starting at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. EST as we welcome nominees, presenters, and performers as they arrive.
Then watch the CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT on ABC.