Here's what to know ahead of the Italian-American Heritage Parade in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rain or shine, the 2023 Italian-American Heritage Parade is set to step off in South Philadelphia on Sunday!

The event celebrates Italian-American culture through music, dance, marchers, and more.

6abc's own Alicia Vitarelli will co-host the event alongside Pete Ciarrocchi and Michael DiPilla.

It kicks off on Broad Street and you can watch it live on 6abc and wherever you stream us from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

EVENT OVERVIEW

This year's parade is dedicated to the memory of beloved American DJ Jerry Blavat, otherwise known as 'The Geator with the Heater.'

He was a long-time supporter of the parade, and each year he would bring some of the biggest names in music to town as the grand marshal.

This year, his family and fans will pack the parade route to celebrate his life and legacy.

There will also be Mummers string bands, dancing, cultural groups, marching bands, and more to honor Italian-American heritage.

It's a tradition that dates back to 1902.

There will also be a festival at Marconi Plaza all day with authentic Italian food and shopping.