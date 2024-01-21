WATCH LIVE

23-year-old killed after car crashes into SEPTA bus in Kensington

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Sunday, January 21, 2024 3:32AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed in Philadelphia on Saturday after crashing into a SEPTA bus.

The collision happened just after 1 a.m. at Frankford and Alleghany avenues in the Kensington neighborhood.

Authorities say the 23-year-old man driving a MINI Cooper was speeding down Alleghany Avenue and ran a red light.

Police say the car then crashed into the SEPTA bus, which was heading north on Frankford Avenue.

The two passengers and driver onboard the bus were not injured in the incident, officers said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

