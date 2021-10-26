Philadelphia Film Festival

30th Philadelphia Film Festival: Local filmmakers' short films, closing night feature and more

The 30th Philadelphia Film Festival runs until Oct. 31.
By
30th Philadelphia Film Festival Guide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 30th Philadelphia Film Festival continues through Halloween in theaters across the city.

If you are not one for three-hour epics, the Filmadelphia Shorts Program may be just for you.

It features seven short films all from the minds of local filmmakers.

Here are the titles and short description of each provided by the festival:

  • CITY CREATURES (Director Michael Johnston) - Three young lads wish for a bit more than they can handle.

  • THE CONTRACT MUSICAL (Director Chris Cole) - The story of one family's forgotten pet turtle.

  • THE FIELD TRIP (Director Mike Attie) - A group of fifth graders learn what it takes to get ahead in the modern American workplace.

  • KIM (Director Maria Vattimo) - After enduring an abusive relationship, professional ballerina Kimberly D. Landle uses her platform and performances to advocate for women and survivors of abuse.


  • NO DYE (Director Yoni Azulay and Producer Zach Rineer, Actor Jeff Ayars, Writer Alex Gerhlein) - A Staten Island couple contemplates a last-ditch effort to make their dreams come true.

  • SEE US IN THE WILDFIRE (Director Jason Chen, Executive Producers Sophie Cécile Xu and Ayumi Perry, Director of Photography Eurica Yu, and Writer/Actor Kelly Chu) - With the increase of Asian hate and violence, the filmmakers were inspired to create a visual exploration of Asian identity through art and fashion in America.


  • SISTER OF THE SOIL (Director Raishad Momar and Subjects Jeannine Cook (Owner of Harriet's Bookshop) and Minista Jazz) - Since Jeannine Cook opened Harriett's Bookshop as a way to celebrate Black women authors, activists, and artists, her work has taken on a larger role in the fight for space and sovereignty.


All together the running time is 79 minutes. The Filmadelphia Shorts Program is playing on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 31 at 8:30 p.m. at the PFS Bourse Theater.

The First Step



On Friday, Oct. 29 at 6:45 p.m. at the PFS Bourse Theater, the festival is showing "The First Step."

The festival says, "Progressive political commentator Van Jones weathers criticism from both sides of the aisle as he pushes for a bipartisan prison reform bill during a moment of intense polarization."

The Same Storm



The Closing Film is always one of the most anticipated events of the Philadelphia Film Festival. This year is the East Coast premiere of Peter Hedges' "The Same Store." It's playing Friday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. at both the Philadelphia Film Center and the PFS Bourse Theater.

The festival says, "Peter Hedges brings together a first-rate cast to tell the interwoven stories of dozens of people facing the challenges of our modern times."

For tickets and more information, visit Filmadelphia.org.
