Philadelphia Film Festival

Films, theaters, tickets: Your guide to the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival

The festival runs Oct. 20 to 31.
By
30th Philadelphia Film Festival Guide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 30th Philadelphia Film Festival is here.

With more than 140 films being shown at three theaters over the course of 12 days, there is a lot of information to remember.

So that's why we created this guide to help you as you traverse your movie-watching expedition.

6abc is a proud sponsor of the festival.

DATES



October 20-31, 2021

FILMS



Belfast. King Richard. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. The French Dispatch. Spencer. The Same Storm.

Click here to see the full line-up of films for PFF30.

SCHEDULE



Click here to view the PFF30 schedule!

THEATERS



Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102
215-422-4580

PFS at the Bourse
400 Ranstead Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-422-4600

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard
Admiral Peary Way &, League Island Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19112
267-239-2941

PFS VIRTUAL CINEMA



Films will be released on Virtual Cinema daily at 10 a.m., October 21 - October 29. Most films will be available through October 31. Exceptions will be noted below and on Virtual Cinema. Patrons will have 48 hours to complete films after pressing play.

More Information on Virtual Cinema: https://filmadelphia.org/virtualcinema-faq/

COVID-19 Precautions



The Philadelphia Film Society will require masking as well as proof of vaccination for all badge and ticket holders attending the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival.

Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include your CDC record/card or a picture of the vaccination card along with photo I.D.

Masks are required at all times except when actively eating or drinking in the theater.

Children under the age of 12 are currently exempt from this requirement.

BADGES



The Philadelphia Film Festival offers three badge levels - Weekend, All Access, and VIP. As a badge holder, you don't need to buy a ticket and will receive priority admission to all screenings. You'll also get special perks at the Festival Lounge.

Student Film Badge - $75
Weekend Badge - $175
All Access Badge - $500
VIP Badge - $1,500

More Information on Badges: https://filmadelphia.org/badges/

VIRTUAL PASS



$75, $70 PFS Members

Can't make it to the theaters? Enjoy a selection of PFF30 films online with the Virtual Pass. With the Virtual Pass, you can view all PFF30 digital titles from the moment they premiere on PFF30's Virtual Cinema.

Please note: All virtual films are geolocked to the United States. Patrons will have a limited amount of time to complete films after beginning to screen the movie.

TICKETS



Regular screenings $15 | PFS Members $10
Weekday matinees (before 5 PM) $8 | PFS Members $6
Virtual Screenings $15 | PFS Members $10

More Information on Tickets: https://filmadelphia.org/ticket-info/
