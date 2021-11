Films, theaters, tickets: Your guide to the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival

DATES

FILMS

SCHEDULE

THEATERS

PFS VIRTUAL CINEMA

COVID-19 Precautions

BADGES

VIRTUAL PASS

TICKETS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 30th Philadelphia Film Festival is here.With more than 140 films being shown at three theaters over the course of 12 days, there is a lot of information to remember.So that's why we created this guide to help you as you traverse your movie-watching expedition.6abc is a proud sponsor of the festival.October 20-31, 2021Belfast. King Richard. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. The French Dispatch. Spencer. The Same Storm.1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102215-422-4580400 Ranstead Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106215-422-4600Admiral Peary Way &, League Island Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19112267-239-2941Films will be released on Virtual Cinema daily at 10 a.m., October 21 - October 29. Most films will be available through October 31. Exceptions will be noted below and on Virtual Cinema. Patrons will have 48 hours to complete films after pressing play.More Information on Virtual Cinema: https://filmadelphia.org/virtualcinema-faq/ The Philadelphia Film Society will require masking as well as proof of vaccination for all badge and ticket holders attending the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival.Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include your CDC record/card or a picture of the vaccination card along with photo I.D.Masks are required at all times except when actively eating or drinking in the theater.Children under the age of 12 are currently exempt from this requirement.The Philadelphia Film Festival offers three badge levels - Weekend, All Access, and VIP. As a badge holder, you don't need to buy a ticket and will receive priority admission to all screenings. You'll also get special perks at the Festival Lounge.Student Film Badge - $75Weekend Badge - $175All Access Badge - $500VIP Badge - $1,500More Information on Badges: https://filmadelphia.org/badges/ $75, $70 PFS MembersCan't make it to the theaters? Enjoy a selection of PFF30 films online with the Virtual Pass. With the Virtual Pass, you can view all PFF30 digital titles from the moment they premiere on PFF30's Virtual Cinema.Please note: All virtual films are geolocked to the United States. Patrons will have a limited amount of time to complete films after beginning to screen the movie.Regular screenings $15 | PFS Members $10Weekday matinees (before 5 PM) $8 | PFS Members $6Virtual Screenings $15 | PFS Members $10More Information on Tickets: https://filmadelphia.org/ticket-info/