4 people struck by car, including pregnant woman, in Lower Merion Twp.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people, including a pregnant woman, were injured when they were hit by a car in Lower Merion, Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at Bryn Mawr Avenue and West Rock Hill Road.

Authorities said there was a dispute between a group of people outside of a funeral home.

A driver allegedly hit several people, including the pregnant woman, who was stuck under the car.

The four victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated.

There was no word on their conditions or any arrests.