4moms recalls over 2 million infant swings, rockers after 10-month-old death

The CPSC says the infant died from asphyxiation.

New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests that parents avoid using weighted swaddles and blankets on sleeping babies, among other recommendations.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- More than 2 million infant swings and rockers are being recalled after a 10-month-old died as a result of getting caught in a strap, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday.

4moms of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is recalling about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers. In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada.

According to the CPSC, "when the swing or rocker is not in the use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards."

Strap dangling from recalled 4moms MamaRoo swing CPSC

4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat.

Another 10-month-old suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver.

No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

The MamaRoo is a baby swing that offers multiple motions and speeds. Buttons on the base control the motion, speed and sound. The model number is located on the bottom of the unit.

Location of model number of a MamaRoo CPSC

This recall includes only MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall.

Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (Model 1026) CPSC

The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with front-to-back gliding motion. The base has an analog knob and power button to control the range of motion of the rocker. The model number 4M-012 is located on the bottom of the unit.

Recalled 4moms RockaRoo (Model 4M-012) CPSC

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

"Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use," the CPSC said.

For more information contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or https://www.4moms.com and click on SAFETY & RECALL at the top of the page for more information.

4moms says it is contacting all known purchasers directly.