How the NTSB will investigate the fatal crash of 6abc Action News helicopter Chopper 6

The pilot's flight experience, flight track data and air traffic control communications will be part of the investigation.

How the NTSB will investigate the fatal crash of Chopper 6

How the NTSB will investigate the fatal crash of Chopper 6

How the NTSB will investigate the fatal crash of Chopper 6

How the NTSB will investigate the fatal crash of Chopper 6

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday will begin the investigation into the crash of Chopper 6, which took the lives of two members of the Action News team.

The helicopter crashed in a densely wooded area of Washington Township in Burlington County, New Jersey, just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chopper 6 pilot and a photographer were killed.

The helicopter took off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, its home base, before 7:30 p.m. and the crew flew to an assignment in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

Flight tracker data shows that, around 8 p.m., the helicopter had a dip in altitude while returning to Philadelphia. Three minutes later, the chopper's altitude dropped again.

The crash site was located shortly after midnight Wednesday. The New Jersey State Park Police secured the scene but said due to the rough terrain the investigation couldn't begin until after daybreak.

A helicopter from a fellow Philadelphia television station captured video of the wreckage. Scattered debris, with some pieces on fire or smoking, could be seen as authorities searched with flashlights in the darkness.

RELATED:Pilot, photographer killed after Action News' Chopper 6 crashes in a wooded area of New Jersey

Pilot, photographer killed after Action News' Chopper 6 crashes in wooded area of New Jersey

The National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the crash site at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and is now in control of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the NTSB told Action News that investigators will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the helicopter on Wednesday.

The helicopter will then be taken to a secure facility for evaluation.

The NTSB investigation will involve three components: the pilot, the aircraft, and the operating environment.

"Anything that documents the condition of the helicopter. That includes maintenance records, that includes flight logs, that includes pilot training records - even down to the minutia of the last time the aircraft was fueled, and who fueled it," said former Navy pilot and aviation attorney John Gagliano.

The NTSB said that's precisely what they will be looking at. They sent a list of the many different aspects of this crash they will investigate, including:

Flight track data

Air traffic control communications

Maintenance records

Weather conditions

The pilot's license and flight experience

A 72-hour background check of the pilot

Witness statements

Potential information from electronic devices

Any available surveillance video, including doorbell cameras

"During the on-scene phase of the investigative process, the NTSB does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident," said spokesperson Jennifer Gabris.

Gagliano says unlike commercial airliners, helicopters don't have so-called 'black boxes,' though many do have data memory cards. It is unclear if Chopper 6, an American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR, did.

He says NTSB records show this model of helicopter has been involved in 57 fatal crashes since 1988.

"There was a crash of this model helicopter over the Hudson River in New York in 2018 and it was caused by, according to the NTSB, single engine failure and a bad placement of a fuel shut-off lever.

The NTSB plans to have a preliminary report issued in 30 days. Gagliano said a complete investigation will likely take over a year.