Funeral arrangements announced for pilot killed in Chopper 6 crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for pilot Monroe Smith, an Action News team member who died in last month's Chopper 6 crash.

The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9 at the Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia.

The church is located at 3600 North Broad Street.

The event will be private, but mourners are welcome to send flowers.

Chris Dougherty, an Action News photographer, also died in the Chopper 6 crash. His funeral was held on December 28, and dozens gathered to mourn the devoted father.

Pilot Monroe Smith and photographer Christopher Dougherty were in Chopper 6 when it went down in Washington Township, New Jersey, Tuesday.

Smith had been part of the Action News team through U.S. Helicopters for over 20 years. Dougherty had been part of the crew for 18 years.

The pair were heading back from an assignment at the Jersey shore around 8 p.m. on December 19, 2023 when Chopper 6 crashed.

The helicopter landed in a heavily wooded area of the Wharton State Forest in Washington Township, New Jersey.

NTSB investigators say the final report on what happened could take up to two years to complete.

Both Dougherty and Smith have since been remembered as devoted friends, people who would lend a helping hand, and men with a bright light inside of them.

WATCH | Friends pay tribute to pilot, photographer killed in Chopper 6 crash