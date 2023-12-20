Action News' Chopper 6 crashes with 2 crew members onboard in wooded area of New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after Action News' helicopter Chopper 6 crashed in a wooded area of Burlington County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

It happened sometime after 8 p.m. near Quaker Bridge Atsion Road and Mullica Hill Road in Washington Township.

We know that a pilot and a photographer from our news team went down with Chopper 6 while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The helicopter was last airborne over Wharton State Forest when it crashed. New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods.

A helicopter from a fellow Philadelphia television station captured video of the wreckage.

The helicopter was a 2013 American Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR, which 6abc leases from U.S. Helicopters Inc. based in North Carolina.

We are not releasing the names of the crew members right now as family members are still being notified about the crash. They have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years.

We do know that U.S. Helicopters Inc. has been in touch with the families.

Chopper 6 and those who fly in it play an integral role in our news-gathering operation, accessing areas that are difficult to reach by ground, giving us everything from weather and beauty shots, traffic backups, and important information about news of the day.

It's still unclear what caused the crash.

The FAA has been notified and will be investigating.

The first helicopter to serve as Chopper 6 launched in February of 1980. It was the first TV news helicopter in Philadelphia.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as we follow the latest on this developing story.