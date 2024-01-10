Musicians record 'loving tribute' to Chopper 6 photographer Chris Dougherty

The late Chopper 6 photographer Chris Dougherty's song, 'Candy Cane Lane,' was professionally recorded by local musicians in his memory.

The late Chopper 6 photographer Chris Dougherty's song, 'Candy Cane Lane,' was professionally recorded by local musicians in his memory.

The late Chopper 6 photographer Chris Dougherty's song, 'Candy Cane Lane,' was professionally recorded by local musicians in his memory.

The late Chopper 6 photographer Chris Dougherty's song, 'Candy Cane Lane,' was professionally recorded by local musicians in his memory.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A group of musicians banded together to amplify the musical talents of our late Chopper 6 photographer Chris Dougherty.

Dougherty uploaded a video performance of his song, 'Candy Cane Lane,' to his YouTube channel the week before he passed. The song is inspired by a street in Oreland that has become a holiday attraction.

Tommy Conwell, frontman of local band Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers, had met Dougherty last year while performing at the Oreland Swim Club.

According to Conwell, Dougherty asked if he could perform an original song for the audience.

"Everyone liked it and I thought... I want to be friends with that guy," said Conwell. "You know what I mean, I look forward to seeing him again."

When Conwell heard about the Chopper 6 crash in December that claimed the lives of Dougherty and pilot Monroe Smith, he wanted to do something using his talents.

He called on fellow musicians David Uosikkenen, Kenny Aaronson, and his daughter, Chloe Conwell, to record a version of 'Candy Cane Lane.' Studio 4 Recording in Conshohocken donated the studio time and resources.

Conwell uploaded the recording to his website where anyone can download the track with a 'pay your own price' model. He has committed to donating the proceeds to Chris Dougherty's family.

"If nothing else, it's a loving tribute," said Conwell.

To download Conwell's version of Candy Cane Lane, visit his website.

To hear Chris Dougherty's original version of Candy Cane Lane, visit his YouTube channel.

RELATED: How a mom's personal loss led to a nonprofit for teens battling cancer