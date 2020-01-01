6 minute meals

6 Minute Meals & Deal: Louie Louie's Acai Bowl

The Meal: Acai Bowl from Executive Chef Greg Maloney of Louie Louie in University City

Acai bowl

Chef Tip: This can serve as a healthy breakfast or a great snack any time of day.
100g acai puree
Chef Tip: This can be found in the freezer section of most grocery stores
1 sliced banana
Chef Tip: Peel the banana from the backside. It's easier
1/2 pint blueberry
Chef Tip: Freeze of your blueberries the night before and keep the other half unfrozen
6 strawberries
1oz agave

Chef Tip: This is an optional ingredient. The chef prefers agave to honey because it has a more neutral sweetening flavor. You can also use shave nectar
2oz coconut milk
Chef Tip: You can use whatever liquid you want- soy, coconut, almond or cow's milk, yogurt or water. Toasted coconut
cup granola
cup assorted berries
Chef Tip: You can mix up these ingredients, use whatever you have or like and try different flavor combos

Place acai puree, 1/2 banana, frozen blueberries, 4 strawberries, agave nectar, and coconut milk into blender
Blend until smooth
Pour into bowl, covering only the bottom of the bowl

Top with remaining ingredients
Chef Tip: You can throw on your toppings any which way you want or you can tap into your inner chef and create small quadrants for each individual topping
Chef Tip: This dish takes less than 5 minutes to make but you can save even more time in the morning by making it the night before and storing it in the fridge in a reusable deli cup that you can just grab with a spoon and go.

The Deal: A complimentary Crme Brulee - Madagascar vanilla bean, fresh berries with the purchase of an entrée if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc. Offer good Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3, 2020

Louie Louie
3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 805-8585
https://louielouie.restaurant/
https://www.facebook.com/louielouiephl/
