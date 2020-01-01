6 Minute Meals & Deal: Louie Louie's Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl from Executive Chef Greg Maloney of Louie Louie in University CityAcai bowlChef Tip: This can serve as a healthy breakfast or a great snack any time of day.100g acai pureeChef Tip: This can be found in the freezer section of most grocery stores1 sliced bananaChef Tip: Peel the banana from the backside. It's easier1/2 pint blueberryChef Tip: Freeze of your blueberries the night before and keep the other half unfrozen6 strawberries1oz agaveChef Tip: This is an optional ingredient. The chef prefers agave to honey because it has a more neutral sweetening flavor. You can also use shave nectar2oz coconut milkChef Tip: You can use whatever liquid you want- soy, coconut, almond or cow's milk, yogurt or water. Toasted coconutcup granolacup assorted berriesChef Tip: You can mix up these ingredients, use whatever you have or like and try different flavor combosPlace acai puree, 1/2 banana, frozen blueberries, 4 strawberries, agave nectar, and coconut milk into blenderBlend until smoothPour into bowl, covering only the bottom of the bowlTop with remaining ingredientsChef Tip: You can throw on your toppings any which way you want or you can tap into your inner chef and create small quadrants for each individual toppingChef Tip: This dish takes less than 5 minutes to make but you can save even more time in the morning by making it the night before and storing it in the fridge in a reusable deli cup that you can just grab with a spoon and go.A complimentary Crme Brulee - Madagascar vanilla bean, fresh berries with the purchase of an entrée if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc. Offer good Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3, 2020Louie Louie3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104(267) 805-8585