6abc, Disney donate 2,500 new books to underserved communities in Philadelphia

The program's "Community Storytellers" came to the 6abc station for a welcome reception.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc and our parent company, Disney, donated books to communities across Philadelphia Thursday night.

We donated 2,500 free, new books to the Free Library of Philadelphia's "Read by 4th" literacy campaign.

The program's "Community Storytellers" came to the 6abc station for a welcome reception.

They also shared how they strive to improve literacy rates within underserved communities around the city.