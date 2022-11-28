Keep an eye on Philadelphia crime with the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

You can now get the latest information on crime in Philadelphia with the new 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can now get the latest information on crime in Philadelphia with the new 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

It's a tool designed to give you up-to-date crime statistics so you can assess safety and risk in Philadelphia neighborhoods.

It's produced and run by our 6abc Data Journalism team.

Go to 6abc.com/SafetyTracker and you'll be able to input an address and find crime data for a particular neighborhood.

You'll see data for homicides, assaults, burglaries, auto thefts and more.

Plus, we've added crime clearance numbers.

Our Neighborhood Safety Tracker also includes a link to find and discuss solutions to crime in Philadelphia.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker