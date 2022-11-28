Keep an eye on Philadelphia crime with the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You can now get the latest information on crime in Philadelphia with the new 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker.
It's a tool designed to give you up-to-date crime statistics so you can assess safety and risk in Philadelphia neighborhoods.
It's produced and run by our 6abc Data Journalism team.
Go to 6abc.com/SafetyTracker and you'll be able to input an address and find crime data for a particular neighborhood.
You'll see data for homicides, assaults, burglaries, auto thefts and more.
Plus, we've added crime clearance numbers.
Our Neighborhood Safety Tracker also includes a link to find and discuss solutions to crime in Philadelphia.
